John Johnson
Opelousas - A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. John Johnson will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church. Rite of Committal and burial will follow in the Bellevue Memorial Park in Opelousas. Fr. Greg Simien will celebrate the Mass.
J B Johnson died peacefully on February 7th, 2019 at his home in Metairie, LA. He was born on October 16, 1945 in Opelousas, LA to Nina Quinalty and Terrance Johnson. John is survived by his wife Anne Smith Johnson, daughter Jodi Ormond, son in law Chris Ormond and two grandsons Noah and Alex Ormond, daughter Jamie Johnson, son in law Trevor Torseth.
J B lived a full life as a business owner and a cattleman. He enjoyed outdoors immensely and took great pride in sharing those experiences with his grandsons seasoned with Cajun wisdom. Friends will remember his laugh and great sense of humor. He will be greatly missed and live forever in our hearts.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. in Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Sibille Funeral Home of Opelousas
Published in the Daily World on Feb. 10, 2019