Services
Ford & Joseph Funeral Home
907 N Market Street
Opelousas, LA 70570
(337) 942-6750
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Prince
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Alfred Prince

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Alfred Prince Obituary
Joseph Alfred Prince

Opelousas - Private viewing service for the IMMEDIATE FAMILY ONLY will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Ford and Joseph Funeral Home in Opelousas, LA for Mr. Joseph Alfred Prince, 70, who entered eternal rest on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at his residence in Opelousas, LA. Interment will be in Garden of Memory Cemetery in Opelousas, LA.

Mr. Prince leaves to cherish his memories: his two sons, Ronald Prince (Melissa) and Curtis Prince (Allison), both of Opelousas, LA; his significant other, Shirley Mayon of Opelousas, LA; six grandchildren, Marissa Prince, Brooklyn Prince, Amore' Prince, Curtis Prince, Jr., Ambrosia Prince and Cameron Prince; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilfred and Clementine Collins Prince and two brothers, Joseph R. Prince and Roland Prince.

Words of condolences may be expressed at http://fordandjosephfh.com.

Ford and Joseph Funeral Home, 907 N. Market St., Opelousas, LA, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Daily World from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -