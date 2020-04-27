|
Joseph Alfred Prince
Opelousas - Private viewing service for the IMMEDIATE FAMILY ONLY will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Ford and Joseph Funeral Home in Opelousas, LA for Mr. Joseph Alfred Prince, 70, who entered eternal rest on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at his residence in Opelousas, LA. Interment will be in Garden of Memory Cemetery in Opelousas, LA.
Mr. Prince leaves to cherish his memories: his two sons, Ronald Prince (Melissa) and Curtis Prince (Allison), both of Opelousas, LA; his significant other, Shirley Mayon of Opelousas, LA; six grandchildren, Marissa Prince, Brooklyn Prince, Amore' Prince, Curtis Prince, Jr., Ambrosia Prince and Cameron Prince; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilfred and Clementine Collins Prince and two brothers, Joseph R. Prince and Roland Prince.
Words of condolences may be expressed at http://fordandjosephfh.com.
Ford and Joseph Funeral Home, 907 N. Market St., Opelousas, LA, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Daily World from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020