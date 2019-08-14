|
Mr. Joseph Bernard Chavis
OPELOUSAS - Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Community Chapel Church of God In Christ, 1606 W. College Ave., Opelousas, LA for Mr. Joseph Bernard Chavis, 77, who entered eternal rest on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Opelousas General Health System. Interment will be in Garden of Memory Cemetery in Opelousas, LA.
Chief Apostle Dr. Lloyd Benson, Sr., Presiding Prelate, World Link of Churches and Ministries, will be officiating the funeral services.
Left behind to cherish his memory and celebrate his life is his wife of 56 years today, Audrey Mae Chavis; three children, David Chavis (Gwen) of Bogalusa, La, James Chavis (Jenni) of Mechanicsburg, PA and Melissa Chavis-Landry (Michael) of Opelousas, LA; eleven siblings, Mary Shirley Chavis Donato of Opelousas, LA, Joseph Raymond Chavis (Debra) of Arnaudville, LA, Cecilia Chavis J. Lemelle (Clifton) of Eunice, LA, Catherine Chavis Colomb of Arnaudville, LA, Vincent Paul Chevis (Donna), Kenneth Michael Chavis both of Opelousas, LA; Jennifer Castille (Ray Bradshaw) of Portland, OR.; Joseph Wilton Chevis (Alice), Mary Betty Chavis Sam (Kerry), Peter Canisus Chevis and Byron Charles Chavis (Melanie) all of Opelousas, LA; eight grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, god-children, other relatives and friends.
Bernard was preceded in death by one brother, Warren Chevis; two sisters, Delores Ann Eaglin and Mary Ann Marshall; one grand-daughter, Crystal Janay Chavis; four brothers-in-law, Joseph Lloyd Brown, Hamilton Donato, Eddie L. Davis and JC Davis; one sister-in-law, Emma L. Comeaux.
Visitation will be observed on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Community Chapel Church of God In Christ.
Words of condolences may be expressed at fordandjosephfh.com.
Ford and Joseph Funeral Home, 907 N. Market St., Opelousas, LA, (337) 942-6750, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Daily World on Aug. 14, 2019