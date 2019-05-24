|
Joseph Bonneal "Neal" Whipp, Jr.
Lafayette - Neal Whipp entered eternal life while at home surrounded by his beloved family on May 21, 2019 in Lafayette, Louisiana at the age of 59.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Cortez Whipp; his mother, Mildred Whipp, of Opelousas; his children Sarah (Patrick) Keating, Aline (Alex) Forestier, Noah Whipp, and Maggie Whipp; his brothers Kent (Bessie) Whipp and Troy (Lisa) Whipp; and seven grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his father, Bonneal Whipp Sr., brother Brandon Whipp, and sister Lisa Whipp Perrodin, all of Opelousas.
With his patience of Job and quick wit, Neal's life was laced with honesty and integrity. Neal was born on June 9, 1959 in Opelousas, Louisiana to Bonneal and Mildred Whipp as the oldest of five children. He is an alumnus of Opelousas Catholic School and received a degree in Pharmacy from Northeast Louisiana University. He married his high school sweetheart, Kathy Cortez, in July 1982. They returned to Opelousas after obtaining his degree where Neal began working as a pharmacist at CVS Pharmacy (formerly Eckerd Drugs) in Opelousas, Romero's Thrifty Way in Krotz Springs, and Hardy's Drugs in Arnaudville. He was also a skilled tutor in high school math and science subjects, helping children become "smart as a Whipp." Neal cherished his Catholic faith and fostered it through frequent reception and adoration of the Holy Eucharist. He was a Cursillista and attended Men's Masses at Our Lady Queen of Angels in Opelousas. His lifelong strength of faith in the face of physical obstacles provided a living example of sainthood.
Neal was a beloved Papa to his grandchildren - Sarah Jayne, Joseph, Rose, and Jeannie Keating, and Brayden, Lily, and Wyatt Forestier. He enjoyed snuggling with them as babies and playing with them as they grew. Their teethmarks grace his precious wooden Rosary, their favorite teething aid. He taught them how to play games, coached them on blending colors and completing puzzles, and was always ready to tell a story. He was the best "kid" any grandchild could ask for.
We render thanks to our good and gracious God for the gift of Neal in the life of his family. He loved his wife fiercely and his dedication to her impacted his children profoundly. His dedicated service to his family and friends was the treasure he generously and selflessly offered knowing that "We have this treasure in jars of clay, to show that the surpassing power belongs to God and not to us." (2 Corinthians 4:7) We miss you, Neal, and pray that until we meet again, may we all be held in the palm of God's hand.
To celebrate Neal's remarkable life, visitation will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM and on Friday from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM at Martin and Castille Funeral Home on Farrel Road in Lafayette, Louisiana. A Rosary will be recited Thursday evening at 6:30 PM by Rev. Michael J. Russo, Pastor of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, followed by a Eulogy given by Kent Zerangue. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM in St. Pius X Catholic Church in Lafayette by Rev. James Brady, JCL, Pastor of St. Pius X Catholic Church. Condolences can be sent to www.mourning.com. The family would like to thank Hospice of Acadiana and Dr. John Williams for their tender care and support, and Dr. Laura Braham for her ever constant compassionate care. They would also like to thank all the "Simons" in their lives who helped them carry their beautiful cross.
Published in the Daily World on May 24, 2019