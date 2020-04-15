|
|
Joseph Eldridge Thierry
Opelousas - Mr. Joseph Thierry of Opelousas, La, entered eternal rest on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Opelousas General Hospital. Joseph peacefully passed away at the age of 92, from natural causes. Based on restrictions during these extraordinary times, the family has decided to postpone memorial services until a future date, when it is safe to gather and celebrate his extraordinary life.
Mr. Joseph Thierry leaves to cherish his memories and is survived by his three sons, Charles Thierry (Dedra) of Menifee, CA, Joseph (Pup) Thierry of Opelousas, LA, Jeff Thierry (Deiadre) of Los Angeles, CA; three daughters, Polly Thierry Bienvenue (Raymond), Angela Thierry Thomas (Reginald) and Evelyn Griffin (Kevin), all of Opelousas, LA; one brother, John Thierry (Wilma) of Opelousas, LA; one sister, Mary Ann Lopez (Allen) of Abbeville, LA; a daughter-in-law, Carolyn Maull Thierry of Compton, CA; sixteen grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; several honorary grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Mr. Thierry was preceded in death by his wife, Caldonia (Cato) Thierry; his parents, Ferdie and Ada Pitre Thierry; three brothers, Marion (Buddy) Thierry, Mose Thierry, George Roy Thierry, and two sisters; Theresa Lavergne, and Waldine Marsh.
The family of Mr. Joseph Thierry wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the entire staff of Opelousas General Hospital and Nephrology Center of Excellence Kidney Center; doctors and nurses; Road Home Rehabilitation Center; Acadia St. Landry Guest Home; Home Health 2000; ResCare; and Ford & Joseph Funeral Home. A special thanks is extended to Raymond Bienvenue (son-in-law) for his dedication and assistance with taking care of Joseph Thierry.
Papa Joe cherished life long friendships, which he personally nurtured over the years. He warmly embraced extended family members, who often claimed him as "Papa Joe. "
Published in the Daily World from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020