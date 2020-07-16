Joseph "J.C." Lavergne
Opelousas - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for J.C. Lavergne at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Grand Coteau. Fr. Mark Kramer will celebrate the Mass. Rite of Committal will follow at Bellevue Memorial Park in Opelousas.
J.C., age 94, a resident of Sunset, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 surrounded by family at his childhood home.
Joseph was born on the family homestead in rural St. Landry Parish outside of Sunset, LA. J.C. as he was known by family and friends helped to work the family farm as he grew up before joining the United States Army to serve in World War II. After returning from the World War, J.C. continued to work the family farm and various jobs before being called by the U.S. Army again to serve in the Korean Conflict.
He often spoke about being older than most of the personnel he served with and had also fought in two wars. Upon returning from Korea, J.C. married Irmaline Ozanne and started his family at the family homestead. He attended Southwestern Louisiana Institute (SLI) now the University of Louisiana at Lafayette (ULL) and obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in Petroleum Engineering. Upon graduation J.C. moved his family to New Iberia, LA to start his thirty plus year Engineering career with Texaco, Inc.
J.C. and his wife, Irma, saw to it that their nine children had Catholic educations and understood the importance that education would make in their lives. He was a 3rd degree Knights of Columbus and was an active member of the church community. He was also a member of the American Legion.
He had a dry sense of humor and always enjoyed a good laugh but was seldom the one to tell the joke. His activities included gardening, the daily cross word puzzle, working with his livestock and enjoying his family. J.C. was seldom the center of attention but would often say things that stuck with you. Things like "know the value of hard work", "sometimes words are wasted and better not said" or "stay busy to keep your mind going".
Once he retired, he and Irma returned to the family homestead in rural Sunset to enjoy his final years back at the place he always called home.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Irma Ozanne Lavergne of Sunset; children, Joan L. Comeaux of Youngsville, Theresa L. Clement (Mark) of Denham Springs, Ruth L. Viator of Denham Springs, William "Will" Lavergne (Annette) of Sunset, Charles "Roy" Lavergne of Sunset, Vicky L. Broussard (Bernard) of New Iberia, Lisa L. Comeaux (Patrick) of New Iberia, Kathryn "Ashley" Mowry (Patrick) of Covington; brother, Phillip Lavergne of Church Point; 21 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by parents, Willie and Mary Celestine Lavergne; his daughter who passed earlier this year, Jacqueline Lavergne Morrow; sisters, Mary Ellen Wyble, Elvina Lavergne Ozanne and Anna Lavergne; son-in-law, Neal J. Viator; and stepmother, Ezola Lavergne.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. in the Sibille Funeral Home of Opelousas. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday evening. Visitation will resume on Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
The family would like to thank LA Hospice and Palliative Care for their special care.
In lieu of flowers family request that donations be sent to St. Charles Church in Grand Coteau or Nativity Catholic Church in New Iberia.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons.
Words of Comfort to the family may be expressed at www.sibillefuneralhomes.com
. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Sibille Funeral Home of Opelousas.