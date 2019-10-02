|
Joseph Marks
LaPlace - Joseph Marks passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019 at the age of 88. He was a native of Port Barre, LA and a resident of LaPlace, LA.
Joseph served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was a clerk typist on the U.S. Navrecsta, San Diego, California. Joseph was active in his church parish, St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, as a Eucharistic Minister at Mass and also served Twin Oaks Nursing Home. He was also a recipient of the St. Louis Medallion for his service to his church.
Beloved husband of the late Verlie Courville Marks. Father of Debra Marks Orgeron Berthelot (Lawrence), Keith Marks (Ruth), Craig Marks (Dina), Jennifer Marks Broussard (Brion) and Rhea Marks Champagne (Jay). Son of the late Raoul and Edwina Bazar Marks. Brother of the late Verna Mae Bazar Stelly and two infant brothers. Also survived by 14 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and special friend, Sylvia Babin.
The family would like to thank Alesha and Daphne from St. Joseph Hospice for their compassion and kindness.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 529 W. 5th St., LaPlace on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 12:00 p.m. Interment in St. Peter Cemetery, Reserve.
In lieu of flowers, masses preferred. Arrangements by Millet-Guidry Funeral Home. Please share your memories and condolences at www.milletguidry.com
Published in the Daily World on Oct. 2, 2019