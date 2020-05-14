|
|
Joseph Otto Broussard, III
Joseph Otto Broussard, III, came into this world on 3 January 1938 in Abbeville, LA, and very peacefully left it at 6:00 am on 12 May 2020 at his home in New Orleans, surrounded by his loved ones. He was a highly respected architect, but he would say that his biggest accomplishment was his 60-year marriage to his college sweetheart, Sidney Prejean Broussard. Joe was a man of many smiles and few words—and universally admired for it. The architectural writer, Robert Sullivan, could've been describing Joe with his words: "Good architecture is like a good therapy session, a good marriage, a good poem—gently and almost invisibly allowing you to be you, as flawed and as beautiful as you are." That was Joe, the architect of a beautiful life. To know him was to experience unconditional acceptance. A rare quality, a rare man.
His oldest son, Kent Joseph Broussard, raced him to the finish line on 9 Mar 2019, but Joe will be deeply missed by his amazing wife, Sidney P. Broussard; his daughter, Kelly Broussard; his son, John Russ Broussard; his daughter-in-law, Susan Cowsill Broussard; his honorary daughter, Julie Egren; his favorite compadre and grandson, Nicolas Joseph Broussard; his granddaughter, Miranda Victoria Cowsill Holsapple; his siblings, Kennon Broussard, Marianna Gresham, and Beverly Wilson; his sister-in-law, Jennette Moore; their beautiful families, and many, many friends that are regarded as family.
We will have a private memorial for Joe at home, but Happy Hour will continue to be held daily around 6p for as long as possible—or until we are committed—at Sidney's home for anyone who'd like to drop by. Bring a mask; we can socially distance on the outside deck.
Published in the Daily World from May 14 to May 17, 2020