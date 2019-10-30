Services
Judie Gautreaux Olivier

Opelousas - Funeral services will be held for Judie Gautreaux Olivier at 1:00 PM on Friday, November 1, 2019, in the Skip Montet Chapel at Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home in Opelousas. Deacon Dwayne Joubert will conduct the service. Burial will take place in the Holy Sepulcher Mausoleum in Opelousas. Mrs. Olivier, age 72, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Opelousas General Health System. Judie owned and operated Al's Auto Sales with her husband, Al, for 42 years in Opelousas. She was meticulous about her business and was very loyal to her customers. Judie adored her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved family gatherings and spending time with them. Judie was an amazing cook and was known for her delicious mac and cheese. She loved shopping and enjoyed gardening and tending to her flowers. Judie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and wonderful sister. She will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her son, Albert Duane Olivier (Tonya); her daughter, Frankie Lynn Olivier; her brother, Samuel Wayne Gautreaux (Wanda) and her sister, Glenda Darbonne (Leroy). She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Alex Smith, Anthony Smith, Adam Smith, Andrew Olivier, Allie Oliver, Caleb Olivier, Jordan Olivier, Ashlee Olivier, Jacob Joubert, Koby Joubert; 7 great-grandchildren, Alissa, Rylan, Amrie, Liam, Aiden, Levi, Elijah and her beloved dog, Maggie. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Albert Olivier; her son, Casey Olivier; her grandson, Jacob Olivier and her parents, Nola Guidroz and Sam Gautreaux. Pallbearers will be Alex Smith, Anthony Smith, Adam Smith, Andrew Olivier, Jordan Olivier and Jacob Joubert. Honorary pallbearers will be Duane Olivier, Koby Joubert, Eric Gautreaux, Wayne Gautreaux, John Olivier, Caleb Olivier and Leroy Darbonne. Visiting hours will be observed on Thursday, October 31, 2019, from 3:00 PM until 9:00 PM in the Skip Montet Chapel at LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home in Opelousas. Visitation will continue on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 8:00 AM until 1:00 PM. A rosary will be prayed on Thursday evening at 6:00 PM. Family and friends are invited to view and sign the online guestbook at www.lafondardoin.com. LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas, 2845 South Union Street, Opelousas, LA 70570 (337-942-2638) has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.
Published in the Daily World from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019
