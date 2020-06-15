Judy Sylvester



Opelousas - Judy Sylvester, 81, Sister and Aunt, passed away June 12, 2020. Member of the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany in Opelousas. She will be missed by all who knew her. Funeral Service at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home, 2845 South Union St., Opelousas. Internment to follow in Greenwood Memorial Park Cemetery, 2202 Military Hwy, Pineville LA. Flowers and condolences welcomed at Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home. Donations can be made to Louisiana Public Broadcasting.









