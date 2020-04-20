Resources
Julia Ardoin


1931 - 2020
Julia Ardoin Obituary
Julia Ardoin

Slidell - Julia Stout Ardoin, age 88 years, of Slidell, LA, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2019. Beloved wife of Joseph Elton Ardoin for over 67 years.

Mother of Julienne Collingnon (Robert E.), Celeste Silbernagel (Joseph L. Sr.), Melinda Favalora (Douglas), Susan Maureen Ardoin and Brett Ardoin (Kelly Weibel). She was predeceased by her parents, Louis Valrie Stout and Mary Julie Arceneaux Stout, a son, Elton Karl Ardoin (Deborah Capps), a grandchild, Christopher Joseph Ardoin, 4 sisters, Gladys Tate, Elva Sonnier, Joyce Dejean,Hilda Joubert and 5 brothers, George, Harold, Earl, Newton, and J.C. Stout. Also survived by 14 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews..

A native of Opelousas and a longtime resident of Slidell.

She was a retired Real Estate Agent. She was a longtime Parishoner of St. Margaret Mary, where she was a member of the Choir.

Private Funeral Services were held and interment was Forest Lawn Cemetery.

A Public Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

Masses Preferred.

Please visit www.honakerforestlawn.com to sign guestbook.

Arrangements by Honaker Funeral Home, Inc., Slidell, LA.
Published in the Daily World from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
