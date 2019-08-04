Services
Sibille Funeral Home
2309 George Drive
Opelousas, LA 70570
(337) 948-6523
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Sibille Funeral Home
2309 George Drive
Opelousas, LA 70570
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
12:30 PM
Sibille Funeral Home
2309 George Drive
Opelousas, LA 70570
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for J.y. Reed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

J.y. Reed

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
J.y. Reed Obituary
J.Y. Reed

Opelousas - J.Y. Reed

Opelousas- A Funeral Service will be held for Mr. J.Y. Reed on Monday, August 5, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. in the Sibille Funeral Home Chapel in Opelousas. Deacon Jerome Collins will conduct the service. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial will follow in the Bellevue Memorial Park in Opelousas.

J.Y., age 91, a resident of Opelousas, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at his residence.

J.Y. served his country proudly in the United States Army from 1952 until 1954. In his previous years he was a dedicated member of the Elks club. He was the owner and operator of Reed's Tin Shop in Opelousas for 40 plus years. J.Y. enjoyed being outdoors camping and working on cars. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.

He is survived by his son, Mark Reed and wife, Riki of Carencro, LA; brother, Kenneth Reed of Prairie Ronde; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Novella Fontenot Reed; parents, Clifton and Alice Reed; and his sister, Patsy Soileau.

Words of Comfort to the family may be expressed at www.sibillefuneralhomes.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Sibille Funeral Home of Opelousas.
Published in the Daily World on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of J.y.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sibille Funeral Home
Download Now