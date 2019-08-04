|
|
J.Y. Reed
Opelousas - J.Y. Reed
Opelousas- A Funeral Service will be held for Mr. J.Y. Reed on Monday, August 5, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. in the Sibille Funeral Home Chapel in Opelousas. Deacon Jerome Collins will conduct the service. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial will follow in the Bellevue Memorial Park in Opelousas.
J.Y., age 91, a resident of Opelousas, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at his residence.
J.Y. served his country proudly in the United States Army from 1952 until 1954. In his previous years he was a dedicated member of the Elks club. He was the owner and operator of Reed's Tin Shop in Opelousas for 40 plus years. J.Y. enjoyed being outdoors camping and working on cars. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
He is survived by his son, Mark Reed and wife, Riki of Carencro, LA; brother, Kenneth Reed of Prairie Ronde; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Novella Fontenot Reed; parents, Clifton and Alice Reed; and his sister, Patsy Soileau.
Words of Comfort to the family may be expressed at www.sibillefuneralhomes.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Sibille Funeral Home of Opelousas.
Published in the Daily World on Aug. 4, 2019