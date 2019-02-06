|
Katherine Young Lafleur
Opelousas - Visitation was held for Katherine Lafleur in the First Baptist Church of Opelousas on Monday, February 4, 2019, from 9:00 AM until 11:30 AM. Graveside services were held 11:30 AM on Monday, February 4, 2019, at Bellevue Memorial Park Cemetery in Opelousas. Reverend Perry Hubbs conducted the services.
Mrs. Lafleur, age 94, a resident of Opelousas, LA, passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019, at St. Agnes Nursing Home in Breaux Bridge, LA. Katherine graduated from Opelousas High School and furthered her education at Ochsner Baptist Hospital becoming a registered nurse. She worked as a nurse at several hospitals throughout Acadiana. Then she became an instructor at T.H. Harris Technical School in Opelousas. Katherine enjoyed shopping, traveling, crocheting, cooking and reading her bible. She will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her sons, Grant Lafleur, Paul Lafleur, Todd Lafleur and his wife, Stephanie; her daughters, Miriam Arnold and her husband, Gervis; Phyllis Lambert and her husband, C.J. and her sisters, Betty Casselman and Wilma Baker. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren, Amy Palmer and her husband, Mike; Katherine Lavergne and her husband, Brandon; Tra Arnold and his wife, Jody; Eric Moody and his wife, Ashley; Matthew Moody and his wife, Nicole; Paul Lafleur, Jr. and his wife, Kendra; Paige Lafleur and David Lafleur and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ervin E. Lafleur; her parents, Howard F. Young, Sr. and Alice Hornsby Young; her granddaughter, Ciera Lafleur; and Katherine's siblings, Bennet Young, Beryl Miller, Dorothy Hall, Howard Young and Virginia Washington. Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.lafondardoin.com. LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas, 2845 South Union Street, Opelousas, LA 70570 (337-942-2638) has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in the Daily World on Feb. 6, 2019