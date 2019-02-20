|
|
Katie Greene-Stagg
Opelousas - Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Opelousas, LA, for Ms. Katie Mae Greene Stagg, 69, who entered eternal rest, Thursday, February 14, 2019 at St. Joseph Carpenter House in Lafayette, LA.
Interment will be in Bellevue Memorial Park.
Ms. Stagg is survived by her mother, Dorothy Emily Chatman Greene; four children, LaWanda M. Stagg, Jarvis W. Stagg, Mae Tempie O. Bernard (Gregory) and Earl Stagg, III (Tameka); three sisters, Irma Deane (Paul), Miranda Greene and Gertrude Kadle (Kirk); seven brothers, Hebrard Greene, Jr. (Beverly), Atlee Greene, Clayton Greene, Marion Greene (Rose), Garland Greene, Sr. (Sherryl), Dorsey Greene (Marie) and Eric Greene (Julie); twelve grandchildren, Tevin J. Lewis, Gavin Miniex, Breshynia Stagg, Brayden Sam, Alyssia Diggs, Kaleb Stagg, Na'Lai Sam, Ny'Ree Sam, Zaylain Z. Stagg, Journee J. Green, Greyson E. Stagg and Harlowe E. L. Stagg.
Ms. Stagg was preceded in death by her father, Hebrard Greene, Sr.; a brother, Carlton Greene; four sisters, Doretha Greene, Earline Greene, Merline Greene and Octavia Greene; maternal grandparents, Louis & Octavia Chatman and paternal grandparents, Carlton and Gertrude Eunice Greene.
Visiting hours will be observed from 8:00 AM to 10:45 AM Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Williams Funeral Home.
Share words of comfort with the Stagg family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.net
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Williams Funeral Home of Opelousas, 337-942-2037.
Published in the Daily World from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2019