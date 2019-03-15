Services
Neptune Society - New Orleans
3801 Williams Blvd. Suite A
Kenner, LA 70065
(504) 464-3095
Kent Broussard
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Chapel
411 N. Rampart St
Kent Joseph Broussard


Kent Joseph Broussard Obituary
Kent Joseph Broussard

Baton Rouge - Kent Joseph Broussard passed away of natural causes on Saturday 9 March 2019 in Baton Rouge, LA, at the youthful age of 57.

He leaves behind his parents, Joseph Otto Broussard, III, and Sidney Prejean Broussard; his lovie and life partner, Julie Egren; his sister, Kelly Broussard Jason; his brother, John Russ Broussard; his nephews, Nicolas Joseph Broussard and Jake Taitelbaum; his nieces, Miranda Victoria Holsapple and Emma Taitelbaum; his fur babies, Ava, Lola, and Nubs; many beloved relatives; and a whole world of close friends.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday 16 March at Our Lady of Guadalupe Chapel, 411 N. Rampart St, followed by a second-line parade to a reception at The Bourbon Orleans Hotel, 717 Orleans St., New Orleans.

The Neptune Society of New Orleans is in charge.
Published in the Daily World on Mar. 15, 2019
