Kent Joseph Broussard
Baton Rouge - Kent Joseph Broussard passed away of natural causes on Saturday 9 March 2019 in Baton Rouge, LA, at the youthful age of 57.
He leaves behind his parents, Joseph Otto Broussard, III, and Sidney Prejean Broussard; his lovie and life partner, Julie Egren; his sister, Kelly Broussard Jason; his brother, John Russ Broussard; his nephews, Nicolas Joseph Broussard and Jake Taitelbaum; his nieces, Miranda Victoria Holsapple and Emma Taitelbaum; his fur babies, Ava, Lola, and Nubs; many beloved relatives; and a whole world of close friends.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday 16 March at Our Lady of Guadalupe Chapel, 411 N. Rampart St, followed by a second-line parade to a reception at The Bourbon Orleans Hotel, 717 Orleans St., New Orleans.
The Neptune Society of New Orleans is in charge.
Published in the Daily World on Mar. 15, 2019