Lana LaFontaine

Lana LaFontaine Obituary
Lana LaFontaine

OPELOUSAS - Lana Marie LaFontaine The LaFontaine family would like to inform love ones and friends of Miss Lana Marie LaFontaine's passing. She departed this world on Monday, November 11, 2019 at the age of 44. Funeral services will be Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Little Zion Baptist Church. Pastor Calvin Moore officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. She is survived by her parents, Herman and Annie Lois LaFontaine; siblings, Rhode Ester Carmouche (Lionel Carmouche), Stephanie Patnett (Darrell Patnett), Garman LaFontaine (Kim LaFontaine), Arlisa LaFontaine Michael (Robert L. Michael Jr.), Gina LaFontaine Schunk (Andy Schunk) and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Hannah Berry, Mable and Victor LaFontaine, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Visiting hours will be observed from 8:00 AM to 10:45 AM Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Little Zion Baptist Church. Share words of comfort with the LaFontaine family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.net Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Williams Funeral Home of Opelousas, 337-942-2037.
Published in the Daily World from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
