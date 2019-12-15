|
|
Lance Mobile
Port Barre - Port Barre- Lance Mobile, 48, passed away peacefully with loved ones at his side Saturday evening, December 14, 2019. A 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Port Barre, Louisiana. Fr. Clint Trahan will celebrate the mass.
Rite of committal will follow at the Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Lance is a native of Port Barre and a resident of Baton Rouge. He was in the Marine Corps for 6 years and was a Sergeant at the time of his honorable discharge. Lance worked as an electrician for Exxon Mobil for the past 20 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilson Mobile and Verna "Chic" Guidroz Mobile. He is survived by sister, Iris Blundell (Wade) of Mandeville, brothers, Richard Mobile of Port Barre, Clyde Mobile of Baton Rouge, Brent Mobile (Damie) of Krotz Springs, nephew, Dustin Mobile (Julie), of Krotz Spring, nieces, Brittany Mobile Doucet (Johnny) and Anne Blundell, 4 great nephews, and 1 great niece.
Visitation will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary at 7:00 PM at Sibille Funeral Home. Visitation will continue Monday from 6:00 AM until the time of service.
Words of Comfort to the family may be expressed at www.sibillefuneralhomes.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Sibille Funeral Home of Port Barre.
Published in the Daily World & Daily World from Dec. 15 to Dec. 18, 2019