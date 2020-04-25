|
Larry Latiolais
Opelousas - Private graveside services will be held for Larry Michael Latiolais at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Washington. Monsignor Keith DeRouen will officiate the graveside service. Mr. Larry Latiolais, beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Brother passed away peacefully on April 24, 2020 at the age of 74. He was born on September 23,1945 and was one of five boys. Larry was a lifelong resident of Opelousas and was a successful and highly respected member of the business community. He is best known by most from his years managing Service Builders. Mr. Latiolais was also a real estate broker, appraiser, and notary Public. Larry had a true servant's heart and was known for helping those in need whether he knew them or not. In his early years, he spent Sundays as an altar boy at St. Bridget Catholic Church in Lawtell and when he was old enough, served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam Era from 1963-1966. In his later years he was an active member of the Freemasons and Shriners. Larry was an avid hunter and fisherman who was happiest surrounded by his family. He will be missed by many and remembered for his kind heart, generous spirit, sense of humor and loyalty to those he loved. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Barbara Huguet Latiolais; his daughters Angie Latiolais Boagni and husband Andy Boagni of Opelousas and Paula Dardeau of Opelousas; son Michael Dardeau of Opelousas; two brothers Rhyney Latiolais and wife Melba of Opelousas, Donald Latiolais and wife Sharon of Port Allen; and five grandsons, who were the light of his life, Dylan Fontenot, Brock Dardeau, Luke Menard, Austin Dardeau, and Ross Menard. Mr. Latiolais was preceded in death by his daughter, Roxanne Dardeau; his parents, Elton Latiolais and Hazel Richard Latiolais; two brothers, Verlin Latiolais and Rick Latiolais; and his grandson John "Carl" Cary, junior.Larry's pallbearers will be Mike Dardeau, Brock Dardeau, Austin Dardeau, Rhyney Latiolais, Luke Menard and Ross Menard. LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook and view the memorial video at www.lafondardoin.com. Memorial donations may be made in Larry Latiolais' name to St. Jude's Research.
Published in the Daily World from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020