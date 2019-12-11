|
|
Laura Faul
Church Point - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at St. Bridget's Catholic Church in Lawtell for Mrs. J.C. Faul, Formally, Laura Lee Carriere, 83, who passed away at her home in Lawtell on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 1:03 A.M. surrounded by her family.
Fr. Austin Leger will be officiating for the services. Burial will be held in the Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church New Cemetery in Church Point.
The family has requested the visitation to be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Church Point. A Rosary will be recited on Thursday at 6:30 in the evening in the Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will resume on Friday at 8:00 A.M. until time of services.
Survivors include her husband for sixty four years, J. C. Faul of Lawtell; three daughters, Sandra F. and husband, Carlos Saucier of Cankton, Annette F. and husband, Robert Meche of Cankton, Mary Evelina F. and husband, Leland Scoggin of Carencro; two sons, James Dave and wife, Carolyn C. Faul of Lawtell, John Ricky Faul of Youngsville, Jeromy and wife Anny P. Grimmett, (Jeromy was always treated and accepted as part of the family and held a special place in her heart); two brothers, John Terry Carriere of Church Point and James Steve and wife, Loretta H. Carriere of Church Point; two sisters, Linda C. and husband, Viel Olivier of Church Point, Ethel C. "Nancy" Bearb of Church Point; eight grandchildren, April Faul, J.D. Faul, Jake Faul, Jonathan Saucier, Justin Saucier, Ashley F. Theriot, Alicia Faul, and Robi Alaura Meche; nine great-grandchildren, Blake Lee, Aiden, Wyatt, Shelby, Connor, Aislynn, Jaxon, Ian and Addison; a host of nieces, nephews, Godchildren and friends.
Mrs. Faul was preceded in death by one grandson, Jess Clay Meche; her parents, Clarence and Lillian Henry Carriere; four brothers, Murphy, Melvin, John Clarence "J.C.", and Irby Carriere; two sisters, Lela Mae C. Miller and Verna Carriere.
Pallbearers for the services will be John Ricky Faul, Robi Alaura Meche, Justin and Jonathan Saucier, J.D. Faul and Jeromy Grimmett.
