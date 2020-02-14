Resources
Montesano - Leslie Salzer 62, of Montesano passed away on 2/11/2020. Les was born on 7/1/57 to Buddy Salzer and Joyce (Louthan) McCowan in Aberdeen, WA. He was a graduate of Molalla Union High in 1976, then moved to Montesano.

In December of 1978, He married Lanette Marsh who survives at the family home. Les is survived by his wife, son Jerrod (Marisa) Salzer and daughter Jennifer (Nick) Bundy, 4 Granddaughters and 2 Grandsons.

Les was always employed as a mechanic, and was employed at Harbor Chrysler Jeep at the time of his death.

He enjoyed Archery shooting, hunting and fishing and spent most of his off time with his family. He was known for his grilled chicken wings.

A celebration of his life will take place at the Elma Eagles on 2/16/2020 at 3:00 PM.
Published in the Daily World from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
