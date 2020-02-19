|
Lezime John Leger
Opelousas - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Lezime John Leger on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10:30 AM in the Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Opelousas. The Very Reverend Monsignor Keith J. DeRouen will celebrate the Mass. Rite of Committal will follow at Bellevue Memorial Park Cemetery. Mr. Leger, age 79, a resident of Opelousas, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Lezime retired from teaching in the public-school system after 30 years. He enjoyed his time as a teacher. He loved being outdoors and enjoyed tending to his plants. Lezime lived a long and happy life, was a loving husband, father, son and brother and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Ida Ruth Burleigh Leger and his sister, Lula Mae Leger Barbier (Bernice). He was preceded in death by his parents, Pierre Onedas Leger and Ena Mire Leger; his daughter, Louise H. Leger; his paternal grandparents, Deluke Leger and Roseanna Broussard Leger and his maternal grandparents, Batiste Mire and Amelia Broussard Mire. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM in the Skip Montet Chapel at LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home in Opelousas. A Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 PM on Friday by Deacon Jerome Collins and other 4th Degree Knights of Columbus members. Visitation will continue Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 8:00 AM until 10:00 AM. Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.lafondardoin.com. LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas, 2845 South Union Street, Opelousas, LA 70570 (337-942-2638) has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser & Daily World from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020