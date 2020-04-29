|
Lillian Robertson
Opelousas - It is with great sadness that the family of Lillian Lanclos Robertson announces her passing on April 27, 2020, at the age of 92 years. She lived her life to the fullest.
She will be most remembered for her love of family, friends and community.
Lillian was born on August 25, 1927 to Louis Bienvenu and Arthemise Myers Lanclos in Church Point Louisiana in Acadia Parish. A lifelong resident of Opelousas, she attended the Academy of the Immaculate Conception and married William Alexander Robertson, Jr. in 1943.
A devoted member of St. Landry Catholic Church, Lillian made her first communion on May 12, 1937 and raised and educated her four children in that tradition. She was a member of the church choir.
Volunteerism was her duty. She was a member and served as an officer of the Woman's Service League and the VFW Ladies Auxiliary Robertson/Lewis Post. Lillian volunteered at church, school, nursing homes, as a Doctors Hospital Pink Lady and participated in community activities her entire adult life.
"Miss Lil", as she was known, worked outside the home for the venerable local firms of Abdalla's Furniture Store and J.B. Sandoz, Inc. She will be remembered by many for providing wedding registry assistance to prospective couples, gift advice for indecisive husbands and a gallon of paint for anyone who needed just one more coat.
A great cook and gracious hostess, her home was the center of family, club and social activity. An avid card and game player, she was happiest with a house full of family and friends. Her friendships were for life.
Lillian was a proud descendent of Louisiana's early colonial families and spoke the Louisiana French of her ancestors. She enjoyed engaging strangers about their family histories in her ongoing desire to find yet another long-lost cousin. She was a member of the Imperial St. Landry Genealogical and Historical Society.
She will be fondly remembered by her children, Pamela Soileau (James), Alexa Cross (Robert Adair), Barnaby Robertson (Kim), and Robert Robertson (Shelley). The joy of her life are her twelve grandchildren, thirty great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is survived by her sister, Rosalie Moreau.
She was predeceased by her husband William Alexander Robertson, Jr. and her brother Louis Bienvenu Lanclos, Jr.
A Funeral Mass in memory of Lillian will be held at a later date at St. Landry Catholic Church in Opelousas, LA. Interment will follow in the family plot at St. Landry Catholic Church Cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Sibille Funeral Home of Opelousas. Words of comfort and remembrance to the family may be expressed at www.sibillefuneralhomes.com. Those who desire can make memorial donations in her name to , United Cerebral Palsy or , per her wishes.
Our sincere gratitude for the love and care given by the entire staff at Forest Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Covington, Heritage Manor of Mandeville and the St Tammany Parish Hospital Hospice. You are truly angels of mercy.
Son épitaphe est écrite dans le coeur de ses enfants
Published in the Daily World from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020