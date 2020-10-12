Linda D. Gilmore
Linda D. Gilmore died on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, in the home she shared with her husband of 30 years Buddy D. Gilmore. Linda was born December 29, 1947, in Hoquiam, Washington to Albert Luther and Helen (Brown) Porter. Buddy and Linda met in April of 1990 and were wed on June 7, 1997. They lived in Aberdeen, Washington until 2012 when they moved to Dallas, Oregon, where Buddy had grown up. In 2019, Linda was diagnosed with cancer and fought until her demise October 7, 2020.
She is survived by her husband Buddy D. Gilmore of Dallas Oregon, daughter Wendy Costa and grandson Brandon Costa of Tacoma, Washington, brothers; Albert Luther III of Tucson, Arizona, Robert Blanchard of Hoquiam, Washington, Charles Porter Jr. of Raymond, Washington. She is joined in death with; mother Helen (Brown) Porter, father Albert Luther, brothers Michael (Luther) Hathaway, Gary Burnett and Dale Blanchard. She is also survived by many friends and other family.
A private family gathering was held. Private interment will be in the Willamette National Cemetery. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com