1/1
Linnise "Joe" Smith
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linnise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linnise "Joe" Smith

Opelousas - A Funeral Service will be held for Linnise Joseph Smith on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Sibille Funeral Home Chapel in Opelousas, LA. Visitation will be held on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Deacon Dwayne Joubert will recite the rosary at 1:00 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted by celebrant J. Marie. Burial will follow at St. Bridget Catholic Cemetery Lawtell, LA.

Linnise Joseph Smith, 85, passed away at his residence on Thursday, August 20, 2020.

Linnise Joseph (affectionately known as "Joe") was born and raised in Swords, Louisiana; and a prominent resident of Opelousas, Louisiana for many years. He was born on February 2, 1935. Joe was a successful businessman owning and operating Joe Smith Furniture in Opelousas for over 60 years. He taught and gave many opportunities to numerous people throughout his career; some continued the legacy in the furniture business as well. His joys were raising cattle and had a passion for sales in automobile and real estate. Joe was a beloved son, husband, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.

He is survived by his daughter, Marilyn Smith and her five children Jasmine Howell, her husband, Thomas Howell their daughter Paisleigh Maye Howell, grandson Theodore Maxwell Toler Jr, his wife Casey Sharpe Toler their children Maximus Xander Toler and Kora Jayne Toler, grandsons Alexander Seth Toler, Joseph William Toler and Gabriel Noah-Smith Toler. His son, Bryan Paul Smith Sr. his wife Maria Rowena Valle Smith his grandson Bryan Paul Smith Jr, and their children Marco Lawrence Smith and Charlene Grace Smith. His daughter Angela Kaye Smith Jackson (Jimmy Jackson), and their five children. Granddaughter Natalie Smith and Abel Smith his wife Jessica Smith and their daughter Evelyn. His sisters, Norma Jean Smith Vidrine, Eldean Smith Devillier and longtime best friend Charles Richard. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jane Dale Fisher Smith; his parents, Abel and Celima Smith; brothers, Bennett Smith, Neston Smith, Ainsley Smith and Robert Smith; sister, Leta Smith Blackshear; sons, Glen Smith, Patrick Smith and Gregory Smith; and very close friend, Patrick Griffin Williams Miller.

Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Theodore Maxwell Toler, Jr., Alexander Seth Toler, Joseph Toler, Gabriel Noah Smith-Toler and grandson-in-law, Thomas Howell. His son, Bryan Paul Smith Sr., and his son Bryan Paul Smith Jr. Friends Charles Richard and Darren Fontenot. Honorary Pallbearer his grandson, Marco Smith.

Words of Comfort to the family may be expressed at www.sibillefuneralhomes.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Sibille Funeral Home of Opelousas.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily World & Daily World from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
10:00 - 02:00 PM
Sibille Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
31
Rosary
01:00 PM
Sibille Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
31
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Sibille Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sibille Funeral Home
2309 George Drive
Opelousas, LA 70570
(337) 948-6523
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sibille Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved