Linnise "Joe" Smith
Opelousas - A Funeral Service will be held for Linnise Joseph Smith on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Sibille Funeral Home Chapel in Opelousas, LA. Visitation will be held on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Deacon Dwayne Joubert will recite the rosary at 1:00 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted by celebrant J. Marie. Burial will follow at St. Bridget Catholic Cemetery Lawtell, LA.
Linnise Joseph Smith, 85, passed away at his residence on Thursday, August 20, 2020.
Linnise Joseph (affectionately known as "Joe") was born and raised in Swords, Louisiana; and a prominent resident of Opelousas, Louisiana for many years. He was born on February 2, 1935. Joe was a successful businessman owning and operating Joe Smith Furniture in Opelousas for over 60 years. He taught and gave many opportunities to numerous people throughout his career; some continued the legacy in the furniture business as well. His joys were raising cattle and had a passion for sales in automobile and real estate. Joe was a beloved son, husband, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
He is survived by his daughter, Marilyn Smith and her five children Jasmine Howell, her husband, Thomas Howell their daughter Paisleigh Maye Howell, grandson Theodore Maxwell Toler Jr, his wife Casey Sharpe Toler their children Maximus Xander Toler and Kora Jayne Toler, grandsons Alexander Seth Toler, Joseph William Toler and Gabriel Noah-Smith Toler. His son, Bryan Paul Smith Sr. his wife Maria Rowena Valle Smith his grandson Bryan Paul Smith Jr, and their children Marco Lawrence Smith and Charlene Grace Smith. His daughter Angela Kaye Smith Jackson (Jimmy Jackson), and their five children. Granddaughter Natalie Smith and Abel Smith his wife Jessica Smith and their daughter Evelyn. His sisters, Norma Jean Smith Vidrine, Eldean Smith Devillier and longtime best friend Charles Richard. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jane Dale Fisher Smith; his parents, Abel and Celima Smith; brothers, Bennett Smith, Neston Smith, Ainsley Smith and Robert Smith; sister, Leta Smith Blackshear; sons, Glen Smith, Patrick Smith and Gregory Smith; and very close friend, Patrick Griffin Williams Miller.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Theodore Maxwell Toler, Jr., Alexander Seth Toler, Joseph Toler, Gabriel Noah Smith-Toler and grandson-in-law, Thomas Howell. His son, Bryan Paul Smith Sr., and his son Bryan Paul Smith Jr. Friends Charles Richard and Darren Fontenot. Honorary Pallbearer his grandson, Marco Smith.
Words of Comfort to the family may be expressed at www.sibillefuneralhomes.com
. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Sibille Funeral Home of Opelousas.