Opelousas - A Mass of Christian Burial for Lionel "Lonnie" Ortego, Jr. will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, July 8, 2019, in the St. Landry Catholic Church in Opelousas. Rite of Committal and interment will be held in the Cedar Hill Cemetery in Washington, LA. Monsignor Russell Harrington will celebrate the Mass. Mr. Ortego, age 62, a resident of Opelousas, LA, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019, at Ochsner Medical Center in Baton Rouge, LA. Lonnie was the owner and operator of AAA Refrigeration Company for 36 years. He served as lead usher at St. Landry Catholic Church for many years. Lonnie loved hunting with his brother and fishing with his family and friends at Toledo Bend. He was an avid collector and admirer of classic Ford automobiles. Ford Model A's made up the majority of his collection. Lonnie never met a stranger. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Cindy McKinney Ortego; his daughter, Annie Ortego Guidry and husband, Geoffrey; his siblings, Joan Dugas and husband, Al; Pam Landreneau and husband, Dwight; Craig Ortego and wife, Sally; Renee Doucet and husband, Greg; Cathy Bueche and husband, Phil; Jamie Milke and husband, Dru; Frances Scott and husband, Greg; his sister-in-law, Joy V. Ortego and his mother-in-law, Betty McKinney. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Evelyn Rose, Houston Scott and Lonni Katherine Guidry. He was preceded in death by parents, Lionel and Rose Lafleur Ortego; his brother, Brian T. Ortego; his sister-in-law, Wanda B. Ortego and his father-in-law, Alba "Mac" McKinney. Pallbearers will be Craig Ortego, Greg Doucet, Phil Bueche, Jim Soileau, Ricky Ducote, Randy Reed, Jude Fontenot and Koby Fontenot. Honorary pallbearers will be his AAA Refrigeration Technicians. Visiting hours will be observed on Sunday, July 7, 2019, from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM in the Skip Montet Chapel in the Lafond Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas. On Monday, visitation will continue from at 8:00 AM until 1:30 PM. A rosary will be prayed on Sunday evening at 6:00 PM. Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.lafondardoin.com. Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas 2845 South Union Street, Opelousas, La. 70570, (337) 942-2638, has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser & Daily World on July 7, 2019