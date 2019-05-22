|
|
Mrs. Loney R. Hudson
OPELOUSAS - Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Bellevue Baptist Church in Opelousas, LA for Mrs. Loney R. Hudson, 86, who passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at her residence in Opelousas, LA. Interment will be in Bellevue Memorial Park Cemetery in Opelousas, LA.
Rev. Joel Greene, Jr., pastor of Bellevue Street Baptist Church, will be officiating the funeral service. Mrs. Hudson was a member of Bellevue Street Baptist Church where she served as the Mother of the church and a Deaconess.
Mrs. Hudson's memories are being cherished by: her two sons, Johnny Tolbert, Sr. of Opelousas, LA and Marvin (Connie) Hudson, Sr. of New Orleans, LA; two daughters, Eterlee "Tiney" (David) Howard and Madeline "Tammy" (Ronald) Boyd, both of Opelousas, LA; extended family, Mache Hudson (DeRoderick) and Carl Hudson (Kimberly), both of Houston, TX; one brother, Martin Rideaux (Rita) of Baton Rouge, LA; two sisters, Lou Ella Garrison of New Orleans, LA and Fannie Mae Brown of Opelousas, LA; two grandchildren she raised as her own, Brittani Hudson and JaTaiRee Hudson, Sr.; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-six great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by: her parents, Hector and Fannie Rideaux; one son, Charlie Hudson, Jr.; one daughter, Rita Hudson; six brothers, Rilies Rideaux, Sr., James Rideaux,. Erasby Rideaux, Alvin Rideaux, Kirby Rideaux and Floyd Rideaux; and two sisters, Lou Ethel Wiltz and Rosalea Price.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. to10:45 a.m. at Bellevue Street Baptist Church.
Words of condolences may be expressed at fordandjosephfh.com
Ford and Joseph Funeral Home, 907 N. Market St., Opelousas, LA, (337) 942-6750, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Daily World on May 22, 2019