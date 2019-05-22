Services
Ford & Joseph Funeral Home
907 N Market Street
Opelousas, LA 70570
(337) 942-6750
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Bellevue Street Baptist Church
Opelousas, LA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Bellevue Baptist Church
Opelousas, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Loney Hudson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loney R. Hudson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Loney R. Hudson Obituary
Mrs. Loney R. Hudson

OPELOUSAS - Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Bellevue Baptist Church in Opelousas, LA for Mrs. Loney R. Hudson, 86, who passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at her residence in Opelousas, LA. Interment will be in Bellevue Memorial Park Cemetery in Opelousas, LA.

Rev. Joel Greene, Jr., pastor of Bellevue Street Baptist Church, will be officiating the funeral service. Mrs. Hudson was a member of Bellevue Street Baptist Church where she served as the Mother of the church and a Deaconess.

Mrs. Hudson's memories are being cherished by: her two sons, Johnny Tolbert, Sr. of Opelousas, LA and Marvin (Connie) Hudson, Sr. of New Orleans, LA; two daughters, Eterlee "Tiney" (David) Howard and Madeline "Tammy" (Ronald) Boyd, both of Opelousas, LA; extended family, Mache Hudson (DeRoderick) and Carl Hudson (Kimberly), both of Houston, TX; one brother, Martin Rideaux (Rita) of Baton Rouge, LA; two sisters, Lou Ella Garrison of New Orleans, LA and Fannie Mae Brown of Opelousas, LA; two grandchildren she raised as her own, Brittani Hudson and JaTaiRee Hudson, Sr.; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-six great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by: her parents, Hector and Fannie Rideaux; one son, Charlie Hudson, Jr.; one daughter, Rita Hudson; six brothers, Rilies Rideaux, Sr., James Rideaux,. Erasby Rideaux, Alvin Rideaux, Kirby Rideaux and Floyd Rideaux; and two sisters, Lou Ethel Wiltz and Rosalea Price.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. to10:45 a.m. at Bellevue Street Baptist Church.

Words of condolences may be expressed at fordandjosephfh.com

Ford and Joseph Funeral Home, 907 N. Market St., Opelousas, LA, (337) 942-6750, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Daily World on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now