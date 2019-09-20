|
Lou Ella Fontenot Soileau
Opelousas - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Lou Ella Fontenot Soileau at 12:00 PM on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at St. Landry Catholic Church. Monsignor Russell Harrington will celebrate the Mass. Rite of Committal will be held at Bellevue Memorial Park Cemetery. Mrs. Soileau, age 85, a resident of Opelousas, LA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Senior Village Nursing Home in Opelousas. Lou Ella was a devout Catholic and belonged to a local rosary group. She loved cooking and canning figs, okra and peppers. Lou Ella enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by sons, Dale Solieau (Gornel), Brent Soileau (Kathy); her brother, Patrick Fontenot (Madeline) and her sister-in-law, Una Mae Wilson. She is also survived by ten grandchildren, Shannon Soileau (Jamie), Heidi Nezat (D.J.), Christopher Hardy (Denis), Kyle Hardy (Brooke), Justin Hardy (Sarah), Cory Soileau, Jeremy Soileau, Chase Soileau (Taylor), Cody Soileau (Katie), Jamie Beard (Ricky) and twenty-three great-grandchildren, Riley, Ramsey, Remy, Cameryn, Zoe, Lucas, Cohen, Allistar, Rhodes, Jayse, Ava, Caidon, Macy, Easton, Ryot, Rhylan, Kenleigh, Hagen, Grayson, Sydney, Owen, Hayden, Landyn and Ethan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Leroy Soileau; her daughter, Genevieve Hardy, her son, Timothy Soileau; her brothers, Harold Fontenot, Leroy Fontenot, JY Fontenot, Murray Fontenot and her sisters, Loraine Quebedeaux and Wilda Roberie. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019, from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM in the Skip Montet Chapel at Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home in Opelousas. A Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 PM. The funeral home will re-open at 8:00 AM until service time on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Pallbearers will be Shannon Soileau, Christopher Hardy, Cory Soileau, Cody Soileau, Kyle Hardy and Jeremy Soileau. Honorary pallbearers will be Justin Hardy and Chase Soileau. Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.lafondardoin.com. LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas, 2845 South Union Street, Opelousas, LA 70570 (337-942-2638) has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in the Daily World on Sept. 20, 2019