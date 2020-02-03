Resources
Lucille Bob Thomas

Lucille Bob Thomas In Memoriam
For Your 2nd Anniversary in Heaven

Lucille Bob Thomas

June 22, 1943 - February 2, 2018

You Are Missed So Very Much

We often sit and think about

The years that have passed by

And of the happiness and joy

That was shared with us

We think of all the laughter

The smiles and all the fun

And before we even know it

Our tears have once again begun

For, although it brings us comfort

To walk down memory lane

It reminds us how without you

Life has never been the same.

Forever in our hearts love,

Your Husband, Children,

Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Sister, and Brother
Published in the Daily World from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020
