For Your 2nd Anniversary in Heaven
Lucille Bob Thomas
June 22, 1943 - February 2, 2018
You Are Missed So Very Much
We often sit and think about
The years that have passed by
And of the happiness and joy
That was shared with us
We think of all the laughter
The smiles and all the fun
And before we even know it
Our tears have once again begun
For, although it brings us comfort
To walk down memory lane
It reminds us how without you
Life has never been the same.
Forever in our hearts love,
Your Husband, Children,
Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Sister, and Brother
Published in the Daily World from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020