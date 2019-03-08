Lucille Key



Grand Coteau - Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 1:30 P.M. at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church for Lucille Lazaro Key, 82, who entered eternal rest on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Bridgecrest Rehabilitation Suite in Houston, TX.



Lucille leaves to cherish her memory and celebrate her legacy, her son Odell Key, Jr. and daughter Sarah Ann Key-Davis (Cedric) both of Houston, TX, sisters: Anna Louise Colla, Mary Lou Key (Carroll Keys), Elizabeth Simmons, Joann Lazard, Mary Rose Boxie, and Mary Alice Lazard, (4) four grandchildren, (2) two great grandchildren, goddaughter Renee Jones and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and special friends.



Mrs. Key was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Odell Key, parents, Peter (Pierre) Lazare and Irene Gilbert, brothers, Joseph Lazard, Edward and two infant brothers, sister, Frances Mae Lazaro, Georgianna Lazare Charles and two infant sisters.



The family request visiting hours be observed from 9:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Williams Funeral Home, 817 E. South Street, Opelousas, LA.



