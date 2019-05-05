Resources
Lucy "Dupe" Duplechain

Lucy "Dupe" Duplechain
In Loving Memory of

Lucy "Dupe" Duplechain

06/08/1925 ~ 05/03/2006

If Roses grew in Heaven Lord, please pick a bunch for us. Place them in my Mom's arms and tell her they're from us. Tell her that we love her and miss her. When she turns to smile, place a kiss upon her cheek and hold it for a while. Remembering her is easy we do it everyday. But there's an ache within our hearts that will never go away. You left us with beautiful memories and your love is still our guide. Emotions now are heart broken and things won't be the same. We all must leave this world and we will see each other again.

We Love You! We Miss You!

Eugene, Dianne, Butch and Gregg.
Published in the Daily World on May 5, 2019
