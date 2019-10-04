Resources
More Obituaries for Magdalene Alsandor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Magdalene Joyce Frilot Alsandor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Magdalene Joyce Frilot Alsandor In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of

Magdalene Joyce

Frilot Alsandor

Sunrise - March 3, 1934

Sunset - October 4, 2014

God looked around his garden

And He found an empty place.

And then He looked down upon the earth,

And saw your tired face.

He put His arms around you,

And lifted you to rest.

God's garden must be beautiful,

He always takes the best.

He knew that you were suffering,

He knew that you were in pain,

He knew that you would never

Get well on earth again.

He saw the road was getting rough,

And the hills were hard to climb,

So He closed your weary eyelids,

And whispered "Peace be thine."

It broke our hearts to lose you,

But you didn't go alone,

For part of us went with you,

The day God called you home.

Husband, Children, Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren, Brother, Sister & Family
Published in the Daily World on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Magdalene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.