In Loving Memory of
Magdalene Joyce
Frilot Alsandor
Sunrise - March 3, 1934
Sunset - October 4, 2014
God looked around his garden
And He found an empty place.
And then He looked down upon the earth,
And saw your tired face.
He put His arms around you,
And lifted you to rest.
God's garden must be beautiful,
He always takes the best.
He knew that you were suffering,
He knew that you were in pain,
He knew that you would never
Get well on earth again.
He saw the road was getting rough,
And the hills were hard to climb,
So He closed your weary eyelids,
And whispered "Peace be thine."
It broke our hearts to lose you,
But you didn't go alone,
For part of us went with you,
The day God called you home.
Husband, Children, Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren, Brother, Sister & Family
Published in the Daily World on Oct. 4, 2019