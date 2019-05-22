|
|
Major Michael W. Reagan
Grass Valley, CA - Major Michael W. Regan, US Air Force, Retired, died peacefully in his Grass Valley, California, home with his wife, Candice, by his side.
Michael William Regan was born September 23, 1959, at Agana Naval Base, Guam, to Ronald and Janice (Haggerty) Regan. He graduated from Hoquiam High School with the class of 1977, and after graduating from the University of Washington in 1983, Michael joined the Air Force and served his country proudly for 24 years.
Major Regan was a brave and loyal soldier, and a true patriot of his country. He married Candice Wixson on February 23, 1985, in Montesano. At the close of Michael's career the couple retired to their California home in the Sierra Mountain foothills.
He is survived by his wife, Candice; his mother, Janice Regan and his brother, David Regan, both of Aberdeen. He was predeceased by his son, Christopher Regan, his father, Ronald Regan, and his sister, Karen Regan.
A memorial service will be held May 30, 2019, in Omaha, Nebraska, followed by inurnment in the Omaha National Cemetery. Honors will be at 2:00 pm, Central Time. Please think of Michael at that time - he will have made it home to his final resting place.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Michael's honor to .
Published in the Daily World on May 22, 2019