Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Christ Episcopal Church
120 S. New Hampshire St.
Covington, LA
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Christ Episcopal Church
120 S. New Hampshire St.
Covington, LA
Margaret McLachlan "Meg" Cammatte

Margaret McLachlan "Meg" Cammatte Obituary
Margaret "Meg" McLachlan Cammatte

Covington - October 19, 1942 - December 6, 2019

Meg Cammatte passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on December 6, 2019. Meg was a native of Covington LA, born in New Orleans to the late James McLachlan and Margaret Menetre McLachlan. She was is survived by her husband, Herbert Cammatte, her 4 children: Daniel Burkhalter (Stephanie), Peyton Burkhalter (Debbie), Andrew Burkhalter (Crystal), and Alice Broussard (Gordon), sisters Lucy Burns and Laurie Caserta, brothers Jim McLachlan and Andy McLachlan and her 6 grandchildren: Quinn, Zachary, Emily, Peyton, Catherine, and Caroline, and 9 nephews.

She was a member of Christ Episcopal Church where she served on the alter guild for many years. She is a graduate of Covington High School and Louisiana State University, where she was a member of the Delta Zeta Sorority. She taught school for 43 years. In 1963, Meg reigned as Queen of the Sesquicentennial Celebration in Covington.

Meg is proceeded in death by her parents, Margaret and Jimmy McLachlan, and 2 nephews: Mac Burns and Mac McLachlan.

The family would like to thank Donald Naylor, Gina Slay, Pam Collins, Majorie Rainey, Patricia Dillon, and the staff of St. Tammany Parish Hospice for their care of Meg over the last several months.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Meg's name to St. Tammany Parish Hospice and Christ Episcopal Church.

Services will be held at Christ Episcopal Church, 120 S. New Hampshire St., Covington, LA 70433 on December 10, 2019. Visitation will be in parlor of the church from 10:00 am until the time of service at 12:00 pm. The services will be held in the Chapel. Meg's wishes were for her ashes to be spread in the Memorial Garden at the Christ Episcopal Chapel.

Share a memory on the tribute wall at www.ejfieldingfh.com
Published in the Daily World from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
