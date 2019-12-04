Services
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
24120 Railroad Avenue
Plaquemine, LA 70764
225-687-1850
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Joseph Cathedral
401 Main Street
Baton Rouge, LA
Rosary
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Cathedral
401 Main Street
Baton Rouge, LA
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Cathedral
401 Main Street
Baton Rouge, LA
Burial
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Bellevue Memorial Park
4833 Highway 182 South
Opelousas, LA
Margaret Nina "Foxy" Fox

Margaret Nina "Foxy" Fox Obituary
Margaret Nina "Foxy" Fox

Nina passed away on December 2, 2019 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Nursing Home in Opelousas at the age of 96. She was born in Opelousas January 5, 1923 and moved to Baton Rouge December 7, 1941. Nina spent her career and retired from the Louisiana Department of Revenue. After retiring Nina devoted her time and talents to her beloved church, St. Joseph Cathedral, as a volunteer. Visitation will be at St. Joseph Cathedral, 401 Main Street, Baton Rouge on Saturday, December 7th, from 9 a.m. until Rosary at 10:35 followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., celebrated by Rev. Paul Counce. Burial will be in Bellevue Memorial Park, 4833 Highway 182 South, Opelousas at 2 p.m. Nina is survived by her 3 nieces, 5 nephews, 2 great-nieces and 12 great-nephews. Nina was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Alice Chachere Fox; two sisters, her twin Corrine Jeanmard (Adrian) and Mary Alice Sherburne (Gene). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph Cathedral. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in the Daily World from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019
