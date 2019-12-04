|
|
Margaret Nina "Foxy" Fox
Nina passed away on December 2, 2019 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Nursing Home in Opelousas at the age of 96. She was born in Opelousas January 5, 1923 and moved to Baton Rouge December 7, 1941. Nina spent her career and retired from the Louisiana Department of Revenue. After retiring Nina devoted her time and talents to her beloved church, St. Joseph Cathedral, as a volunteer. Visitation will be at St. Joseph Cathedral, 401 Main Street, Baton Rouge on Saturday, December 7th, from 9 a.m. until Rosary at 10:35 followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., celebrated by Rev. Paul Counce. Burial will be in Bellevue Memorial Park, 4833 Highway 182 South, Opelousas at 2 p.m. Nina is survived by her 3 nieces, 5 nephews, 2 great-nieces and 12 great-nephews. Nina was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Alice Chachere Fox; two sisters, her twin Corrine Jeanmard (Adrian) and Mary Alice Sherburne (Gene). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph Cathedral. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in the Daily World from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019