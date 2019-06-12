|
Mrs. Marian J. Fontenot
LAWTELL - Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lawtell, LA for Mrs. Marian J. Fontenot, 75, who entered eternal rest on Thursday, June 6, 2019 in Lafayette, LA. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Father Borgia Aubespin will be officiating the funeral mass.
Mrs. Fontenot's memories are being cherished by: her companion of 35 years, George Alexander, Jr. of Opelousas, LA; one son, Willie Joseph Fontenot, Jr. of Opelousas, LA; two daughters, Cynthia (Reuben) Coleman of San Antonio, TX and Antoinette (Jeffery) Boutte' of Opelousas, LA; five step children, Vaniel (Cathy) Alexander of Dallas, TX, Patrick (Marilyn) Alexander of Baton Rouge, LA, Warren Alexander of Opelousas, LA, Yolanda (Eddie) Newell of Houston, TX and Clifford Alexander of Deridder, LA; three brothers, Lionel (Gloria) Richard and John Felix (Norma Jean) Richard, both of Iowa, LA and Joseh Chretien of Opelousas, LA; six sisters, Ann Marie Richard and Juanita (John) Hubbard, both of Opelousas, LA, Beatrice Richard of Denver, CO, Bernadine Richard and Margaret Gallow, both of Carencro, LA and Christine (Joe) Morgan of Raleigh, NC; six grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; five step grandchildren; ten step great grandchildren; twelve step great great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by: her husband, Willie Joseph Fontenot, Sr.; her parents, Rudolph and Madelle Richard; and her brother-in-law, Kermon J. Richard, Sr.
Visitation will be observed on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 7:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church. A rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m.
Ford and Joseph Funeral Home, 907 N. Market St., Opelousas, LA, (337) 942-6750, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Daily World on June 12, 2019