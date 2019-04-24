|
Marie Bellemin Wilson Fritsche
Dallas, TX - Passed away peacefully with family by her side on February 28, 2019 in Dallas, TX. Marie was born on September 5, 1935 in Grand Coteau, Louisiana, to Joseph Pierre (1985) and Mathilde Guidry Bellemin (1980). Marie graduated from The Academy of the Sacred Heart in 1953 and attended College of the Sacred Heart in Grand Coteau. Marie met and married Terry William Wilson, Sr. on December 21, 1956 and enjoyed 14 years of marriage until his sudden death, April 2, 1971. Several years later, Marie met and married Alton M. "Zeke" Fritsche. Zeke and Marie were married for 26 years and both retired from Houston Independent School District in August 1996, moving to Weimar, TX. Marie was a member of the Literary Guild, the Catholic Daughters of America, the Red Hat Society and the Daughters of the American Revolution. She also enjoyed volunteering at St. Michael's Catholic Church and School, the Weimar Public Library and the Heritage Society Museum in Weimar. One of her greatest joys was spending time with her family, especially during the holidays with her grandchildren. Marie was much loved and will be greatly missed by her four children and their spouses: Terry William Wilson, Jr. (Margaret), Tina Wilson Vincent (Ray), Tracey Wilson Bailey (Joe) and Robert Gary Wilson (Dawn). Marie adored her ten grandchildren: Ariel and Allyson Wilson; Aaron Vincent; Kent (Angelica), Virginia, Connor and Keaton Bailey; Grace, Luke and Lily Wilson. She is also survived by her sisters: Gennie Manuel; Bea Rolla, Buddie Babb and Jeanne Cuadros and their families. Marie was predeceased by: Terry Wilson, Sr. (1971) and Alton Marvin "Zeke Fritsche (2002), in addition to her sister Geri Bellemin (1997) and brother Charles Bellemin (1967). A Memorial Mass is being held on May 18, 2019, 1:30 PM at St. Charles Borromeo Church followed by internment in St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery in Grand Coteau, LA. A reception will immediately follow at Cafe Josephine in Sunset, LA. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Marie's memory to the .
