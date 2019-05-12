|
|
Marie Ezane Lemen
Opelousas - A Celebration of Life will be held for Mrs. Marie Ezane Lemen on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 6 pm until 8 pm at the Louisiana Memorial United Methodist Church in Opelousas.
Mrs. Lemen, age 87, a resident of Opelousas, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Nursing Home.
Mrs. Lemen although a native of Ville Platte spent most of her life living in Springfield, Ohio before returning home to Louisiana. She and her husband both licensed pilots enjoyed flying cross country for almost 20 years. She enjoyed cooking for her family and going camping with her husband, they were members of the Good Sam Club. Mrs. Lemen will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, George Lemen; son, John Lemen and wife, Karensue; daughter, Susan Robertson and husband, Floyd Dupre; sister, Virgin Dupre; and grandchildren, Jessica Sandoz and husband, Stephen of Opelousas, Maxwell Lemen of Roswell, GA, Ayla Humphrey and husband, Bobby of Saint Petersburg, FL, Will Lemen and wife, Blaire of Columbus, OH and Beau Lemen of Ohio; and 7 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Adam Fontenot and Doris Deville Fontenot; infant son, Lester Hyre; daughter, Sherrie "Pote" Lemen; grandsons, John Lemen, Jr. and Dr. Christopher Montgomery; and numerous siblings.
Words of Comfort may be shared at www.sibillefuneralhomes.com. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Sibille Funeral Home of Opelousas.
Published in the Daily World on May 12, 2019