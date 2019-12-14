|
Marie Jouber
Opelousas - Opelousas- A Funeral Service will be held for Marie "Dale" Joubert, at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, in the Sibille Funeral Home. Pastor Benny Reppond will conduct the service. Burial will follow the Bellevue Memorial Park.
Marie, age 65, a resident of Lafayette, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Bruce Joubert, of Lafayette, son, Bryan Keith Joubert and wife, Cher of Lafayette, daughter, Kimberly Ann Joubert Fisher and husband, Alfred of Edinburg, TX., sisters, Beverly Carrier and husband, Lee of Opelousas, Arlene Richard of Washington, sister-in-law, Charlene Leger Duplechain of Prairie Ronde, brother-in-law, Didier "T-Boy" Hargroder of Opelousas, grandchildren, Daniel Joubert, Justin Joubert, and Jacob Fisher, and one great grandchild, Caleb Joubert.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leon and Eurella Duplechain, brothers, Michael Dwayne Duplechain and Troy Dupelcahin, sister, Rita Hargroder, and brother-in-law, Ollie Richard.
The family of Mrs. Joubert would like to give a special thanks to Jan Landry for her support and friendship.
Visitation will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in Sibille Funeral Home. Visitation will continue Tuesday from 8:00 a.m. until time of service.
Words of Comfort to the family may be expressed at www.sibillefuneralhomes.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Sibille Funeral Home of Opelousas.
Published in the Daily World & Daily World from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019