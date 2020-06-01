Marie Louise Pitre
Opelousas - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Marie Louise Pitre at 1:30 PM on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at St. Landry Catholic Church. Monsignor Russell Harrington will celebrate the Mass. Rite of Committal will be held at Bellevue Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in the Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas from 10:00 AM until the time of the Rosary at 12:45 PM. Ms. Pitre, age 88, a resident of Opelousas, LA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Heritage Manor Nursing Home in Opelousas. Marie worked in retail for many years. She worked for Wal-Mart and retired with Payless Shoe Source. She loved being outdoors gardening and enjoyed reading in her spare time. Marie was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her son, David Pitre and wife, Brenda of New Iberia; her daughters, Linda Bellard and husband, Donald of Port Barre; Aline Cormier and husband, J.C. of Rayne and her brother, Larence Lejeune and wife, Kathy of Livonia. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, John R.A. Pitre; her parents, Larence Lejeune and Aline Thibodeaux Lejeune and her sister, Jerry Morain. Pallbearers will be David Pitre, Donald Bellard, Brock Benoit, Blake Benoit, Trey Pearson and Cameron Courville. Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.lafondardoin.com. LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas, 2845 South Union Street, Opelousas, LA 70570 (337-942-2638) has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in Daily World from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.