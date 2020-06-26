Mark Brignac
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, June 29, 2020 in the Sunrise Chapel at Walters Funeral Home for Mark Brignac, 58, who passed away June 23, 2020.
Father Chester Arceneaux, rector of the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, will conduct the funeral services. Interment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery.
Visitation will be observed on Monday between 11:00 am - 2:00 pm.
Survivors include his niece Monica Carroll, her husband Tony, and their daughter Bella; one nephew, David Creig Brignac, Jr.; his uncle Russel Brignac; and his aunt Geraline Brignac Fontenot.
He was preceded in death by his parents, the former Ethelyn Fontenot and Roy J. Brignac; two brothers, David Creig Brignac Sr. and Mitch Brignac; and two uncles, Juan Brignac, and Joseph "Kernal" Brignac.
Mark was a native and lifelong resident of Lafayette. He was enriched with many friends and was loving, determined, and always willing to help others. He enjoyed passing a good time with friends and family, specifically cooking traditional Louisiana Cajun recipes while spending the day with his niece, her husband, and great-niece "Bella Boo!" His flair for life was evident, and anyone that met him was left with remembering his charismatic personality. His laugh was contagious and he enjoyed making others laugh, "and everything."
Pallbearers will be Brian Pope, Tuffy Resweber, Shannon Ducote, Jimmy Dupuis, Kirk Piccione, and Remi Gardemal. Honorary pallbearers include Zack Joubert, Marcel Delahoussaye, and Becket Breaux.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions be made in Mark's name to the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, 515 Cathedral St., Lafayette, LA 70501; or to Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Acadiana, Inc., 123 E. Main St., Lafayette, LA 70501.
Words of condolence may be expressed online at www.waltersfh.com.
Walters Funeral Home, 2424 N. University Ave., Lafayette, LA 70507; 337.706.8941 is in charge of arrangements.
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, June 29, 2020 in the Sunrise Chapel at Walters Funeral Home for Mark Brignac, 58, who passed away June 23, 2020.
Father Chester Arceneaux, rector of the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, will conduct the funeral services. Interment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery.
Visitation will be observed on Monday between 11:00 am - 2:00 pm.
Survivors include his niece Monica Carroll, her husband Tony, and their daughter Bella; one nephew, David Creig Brignac, Jr.; his uncle Russel Brignac; and his aunt Geraline Brignac Fontenot.
He was preceded in death by his parents, the former Ethelyn Fontenot and Roy J. Brignac; two brothers, David Creig Brignac Sr. and Mitch Brignac; and two uncles, Juan Brignac, and Joseph "Kernal" Brignac.
Mark was a native and lifelong resident of Lafayette. He was enriched with many friends and was loving, determined, and always willing to help others. He enjoyed passing a good time with friends and family, specifically cooking traditional Louisiana Cajun recipes while spending the day with his niece, her husband, and great-niece "Bella Boo!" His flair for life was evident, and anyone that met him was left with remembering his charismatic personality. His laugh was contagious and he enjoyed making others laugh, "and everything."
Pallbearers will be Brian Pope, Tuffy Resweber, Shannon Ducote, Jimmy Dupuis, Kirk Piccione, and Remi Gardemal. Honorary pallbearers include Zack Joubert, Marcel Delahoussaye, and Becket Breaux.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions be made in Mark's name to the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, 515 Cathedral St., Lafayette, LA 70501; or to Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Acadiana, Inc., 123 E. Main St., Lafayette, LA 70501.
Words of condolence may be expressed online at www.waltersfh.com.
Walters Funeral Home, 2424 N. University Ave., Lafayette, LA 70507; 337.706.8941 is in charge of arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily World & The Advertiser from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.