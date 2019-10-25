Resources
Martha "Barbo" Alexander

Martha "Barbo" Alexander Obituary
Martha "Barbo" Alexander

Hammond - Martha "Barbo" Alexander crossed over on October 22, 2019 at her home in Hammond, LA.

She was predeceased by her husband, Tom Alexander and her daughter, Angela Kathryn Stout. She is survived by her daughter, Martha Moncure Stout Bixby (Allen) and her grandson, Gabriel Adolfo Bello.

Barbo's later years were lived in Sunset, LA as an active member of the Episcopal Church. She embraced the French Culture she discovered there. She was a sought-after bridge player and enjoyed water aerobics.

Barbo was a Renaissance Woman of remarkable strength. She will be remembered for her timeless beauty and elegance and for the determined spirit that defined her life.
Published in the Daily World from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
