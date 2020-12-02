Martha Bell (Milstead) Devillier
Krotz Springs - Funeral services for Martha Bell Devillier will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Krotz Springs. Reverend Mike Devillier will conduct the services. Burial will be held in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. in the Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home in Krotz Springs, La. Mrs. Devillier, age 89, a resident of Krotz Springs, La., passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Heritage Manor Nursing Home in Opelousas, La. Martha Bell was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Krotz Springs and a member of the W.M.U. for many years. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, crocheting and making ceramics. Most of all, Martha Bell was well known for her famous biscuit recipe. Martha Bell was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her sons, Mitchell "Mitch" Devillier and wife, Tina of Opelousas, La., J.D. Devillier and wife, Farah, of Krotz Springs, La.; Keith Devillier and wife, Melanie, of Krotz Springs, La.; her daughters, Anita Blackwell of Newnan, Georgia, Nellie Devillier of Krotz Springs, La.; Gwen Nohra and Trent LeBlanc, of Darrow, La.; her brother, L.C. Milstead and wife, Diane of Natchitoches, La. and her sister, Carolyn Macelli of Clarence, La. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, "Dewey" Devillier, Sr.; her parents, Carrie Keiffer Milstead and Lunnie Milstead; her son-in-law, Don Blackwell; her brother, Grover Milstead; her sisters, Jewel Sanders and Lillie Higdon; her grandchild, Theresa Comeaux and her great-great grandchild, Addison Stelly. Pallbearers will be Steven Devillier, Bryan Devillier, Jason Adams, Jr., Mark Milstead, Ricky Milstead and Carroll Snyder. Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.lafondardoin.com
. LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Krotz Springs, 239 8th Street, Krotz Springs, La. (337-942-2638) has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.