In Loving Memory
Martina Tatiana C. Richard
07/02/1984 10/24/2016
Happy Birthday My Baby!
I know you are in Heaven, as happy as you can be. God needed His Angel and He took you away from me. He brought you to your heavenly home, He knew what was best for you and He promised Our Little Family, we (Mama, Emma and Sister, Alisha) would all be together again. He needed His angel to be happy, singing and praising Him. You have always loved, trusted and had Faith in the Lord. Mama and Sister love and miss you so much. All our hearts are filled with so many great memories of you, but even through our smiles, our broken hearts have a great pain we didn't know existed. It hurts so much there are no words to describe this type of pain. Living without you is almost unbearable, but we know God comes first and His way is perfect. Your family and friends miss you and you are always on our minds. The joy you've brought to everyone cannot be taken away. We will meet again when God says it is the perfect time.
Sadly, missed by (Mama) Emma, (Sister) Alisha, (Grandmother) Mrs. Vertie L. Amos, Aunts, Uncles, Family, Friend, and everybody you brought sunshine in their lives.
Published in the Daily World on June 30, 2019