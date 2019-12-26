|
|
Marvin Arceneaux
Leonville - Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, December 28, 2019 at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Leonville, LA, for Mr. Marvin Keith Arceneaux, 51, who entered eternal rest, Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Magnolia Estates in Lafayette, LA.
Interment will be in St. Leo the Great Catholic Cemetery. Father Darren Eldridge, Pastor of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church will officiate the Mass of Christian Burial.
Mr. Arceneaux is survived by his mother, Rita Mae Eaglin Arceneaux of Leonville, LA; a son, Marvin Keith Arceneaux, Jr. of Lake Charles, LA; two brothers, John Dwayne Arceneaux (Sandra) of Eunice, LA and Jereme Reginald Arceneaux (Dana) of Sunset, LA; three sisters, Debra A. Ramsey (Keith) of New Iberia, LA, Stephanie A. Thomas (Peter) of Opelousas, LA and Melanie A. Woodard (Lawrence) of Alpharetta, GA and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Mr. Arceneaux was preceded in death by his father, John M. Arceneaux; maternal grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Lawrence Eaglin and paternal grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Joseph Russell Arceneaux and his godmother, Geralyn (Ann) Comeaux.
Visiting hours will be observed from 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Williams Funeral Home.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Williams Funeral Home of Opelousas, 337-942-2037.
Published in the Daily World from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019