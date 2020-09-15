1/1
Marvin Macip
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marvin Macip

OPelousas - Opelousas -A Mass of Christian Burial for Marvin Gerard Macip will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Opelousas. Msgr. Keith DeRouen will celebrate the mass, and Fr. Austin Leger will concelebrate. Interment will follow in the Bellevue Memorial Park Cemetery.

Marvin, age 65, a resident of Opelousas, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, September 13, 2020 while surrounded by his loved ones. He was a devoted Catholic and parishioner of Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking, spoiling his grandkids, and watching LSU football.

Mourning his death, yet cherishing his memories, are his wife of five years, Pamela T. Macip of Opelousas, his daughters, Stacey Macip Caraway, M.D. and her husband, John of Ruston, Rachel Macip Junot and her husband, Cody of Lafayette, and step daughter, Laura Martien of Jackson Hole, Wyoming, step sons, James Martien and wife, Nicole, of Erath, and Seth Martien and wife, Michel of Broussard, thirteen grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Dudley and Thelma Leger Macip, brother, Glenn Macip, and his late wife, Lisa Macip.

Pallbearers will be Kyle Speyrer, Keith Junot, Jody Adams, James Martien, Seth Martien and Jordan Quebedeaux.

Words of Comfort to the family may be expressed at www.sibillefuneralhomes.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Sibille Funeral Home of Opelousas.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily World & Daily World from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sibille Funeral Home
2309 George Drive
Opelousas, LA 70570
(337) 948-6523
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sibille Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved