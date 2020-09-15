Marvin Macip
OPelousas - Opelousas -A Mass of Christian Burial for Marvin Gerard Macip will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Opelousas. Msgr. Keith DeRouen will celebrate the mass, and Fr. Austin Leger will concelebrate. Interment will follow in the Bellevue Memorial Park Cemetery.
Marvin, age 65, a resident of Opelousas, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, September 13, 2020 while surrounded by his loved ones. He was a devoted Catholic and parishioner of Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking, spoiling his grandkids, and watching LSU football.
Mourning his death, yet cherishing his memories, are his wife of five years, Pamela T. Macip of Opelousas, his daughters, Stacey Macip Caraway, M.D. and her husband, John of Ruston, Rachel Macip Junot and her husband, Cody of Lafayette, and step daughter, Laura Martien of Jackson Hole, Wyoming, step sons, James Martien and wife, Nicole, of Erath, and Seth Martien and wife, Michel of Broussard, thirteen grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Dudley and Thelma Leger Macip, brother, Glenn Macip, and his late wife, Lisa Macip.
Pallbearers will be Kyle Speyrer, Keith Junot, Jody Adams, James Martien, Seth Martien and Jordan Quebedeaux.
