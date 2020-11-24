Mary Elaine Botts



Elaine Botts, age 28, passed away in San Francisco, CA on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.



She is survived by her parents Michael A. Botts and Patricia M. Botts, sister Erin E. Sulc(Jason), brother Max A. Botts, niece Olivia Sulc, nephew Cade Sulc, and grandmother Roseanne Botts.



She is preceded in death by grandparents Andrew and Mary Nell Moresi, and Max E. Botts.



A private graveside service will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Landry Animal Services.









