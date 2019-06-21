Mary Gauthier



OPELOUSAS - On Monday, June 17, 2019, Mary Essa Jean Aubespin Gauthier, 80, entered eternal rest peacefully while napping in her favorite chair at her residence in Opelousas.



Jean is survived by one daughter, Tara V. Gauthier of New Orleans, LA; two sons, Thane B. Gauthier (Tashula) of Evanston, IL and Kyle W. Gauthier of Opelousas; one granddaughter, Essa Jean Gauthier of Evanston, IL; three brothers, the Rev. Fr. Borgia Aubespin, of Lawtell, Nicholas (Betty) Aubespin of Humble, Texas, and Jacob (Fannie) Aubespin of Grambling, LA; one sister-in-law, Jessie Rosette of Houston, TX; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.



Jean was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Clifford E. "Chubby" Gauthier; two sisters, Audrey Mae DeFils and Elizabeth Elsie Aubespin; six brothers-in-law and three sisters-in-law.



Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Opelousas, LA. Visiting hours will be observed from 9:00 AM to 12:45 PM at Williams Funeral Home. Interment will be in Bellevue Memorial Park.



Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Williams Funeral Home of Opelousas, 337-942-2037. Published in the Daily World on June 21, 2019