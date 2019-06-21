Services
Williams Funeral Home - Opelousas
817 East South St.
Opelousas, LA 70571
337-942-2037
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Gauthier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Gauthier

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Gauthier Obituary
Mary Gauthier

OPELOUSAS - On Monday, June 17, 2019, Mary Essa Jean Aubespin Gauthier, 80, entered eternal rest peacefully while napping in her favorite chair at her residence in Opelousas.

Jean is survived by one daughter, Tara V. Gauthier of New Orleans, LA; two sons, Thane B. Gauthier (Tashula) of Evanston, IL and Kyle W. Gauthier of Opelousas; one granddaughter, Essa Jean Gauthier of Evanston, IL; three brothers, the Rev. Fr. Borgia Aubespin, of Lawtell, Nicholas (Betty) Aubespin of Humble, Texas, and Jacob (Fannie) Aubespin of Grambling, LA; one sister-in-law, Jessie Rosette of Houston, TX; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Clifford E. "Chubby" Gauthier; two sisters, Audrey Mae DeFils and Elizabeth Elsie Aubespin; six brothers-in-law and three sisters-in-law.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Opelousas, LA. Visiting hours will be observed from 9:00 AM to 12:45 PM at Williams Funeral Home. Interment will be in Bellevue Memorial Park.

Share words of comfort with the Gauthier family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.net

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Williams Funeral Home of Opelousas, 337-942-2037.
Published in the Daily World on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams Funeral Home - Opelousas
Download Now