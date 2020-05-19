|
Mary Lou Durousseau Donatto
Opelousas - Private funeral services will be held for Mary Lou Durousseau Donatto at 10:00 AM on Saturday, May 23, 2020, in the Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home Chapel in Opelousas. Burial will be held in the St. Landry Catholic Church Cemetery. Reverend Gregory Simien will conduct the funeral service. A public viewing for family and friends will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020, in the LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home from 8:00 AM until 9:15 AM. A private family viewing from 9:30 AM until 10:00 AM. The funeral services at 10:00 A.M. is a private service due to the Coronovirus issues. Mary Lou Durousseau Donatto, age 93, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Heritage Manor Nursing Home in Opelousas. Mary was known for her terrific cooking and her love for her family. She worked at Opelousas General Health System for 31 years as a nurse's aide and in the central supplies department. Mary will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her son, Alvin Donatto and wife, Joycie, of Sugar Land, TX and her daughter, Brenda Medley of New Orleans, LA. She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Jennifer Medley, Gina Medley Bush (Merlin), Adrienne Martinez (Ron), Christopher Donatto (Erika), Michael Donatto (Lauren) and nine great-grandchildren, Bailey Bush, Brooklyn Bush, Riley Andrews, Elanor Donatto, Adeline Donatto, Marlowe Shepherd, Laurel Shepherd, Luca Martinez and Bruno Martinez. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leona Norbert Donatto; her parents, Luciene Durousseau and Mary Fontenot Durousseau and her sisters, Cora D. Gobert, Dora D. Lemelle, Lillian Alsandor, Elizabeth Durousseau and Irine Durousseau. Pallbearers will be Ron Martinez, Merlin Bush, Christopher Donatto and Michael Donatto.
Published in the Daily World from May 19 to May 22, 2020