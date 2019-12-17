Services
Sibille Funeral Home
2309 George Drive
Opelousas, LA 70570
(337) 948-6523
Opelousas - Opelousas- A Funeral Service will be held for Mercedine Darbonne, will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019, in the Sibille Funeral Home Chapel. Deacon Sammy Diesi will conduct the service. Burial will follow at Bellevue Memorial Park Cemetery.

Mercedine age 88, a resident of Opelousas, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019. Mercedine passion was being a beautician, gardening; which she was awarded gardening of the week and month on several occasions. Also awarded for best Christmas decorations at her home.

She is survived by sons, Todd Darbonne of Opelousas and Jude Darbonne of Lafayette, daughter, Debbra Darbonne of Lafayette, grandchildren, Sophia Darbonne and Christian Belfour, and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Attaway Darbonne, her parents, Eraste and Vernice Reed, her brother, Carl Reed.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a rosary at 6:30 p.m. in Sibille Funeral Home. Visitation will continue Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until time of service.

Words of Comfort to the family may be expressed at www.sibillefuneralhomes.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Sibille Funeral Home of Opelousas.
Published in the Daily World & Daily World from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019
