Mervin Chevis



Houston, TX - Mervin Chevis departed this life on November 3, 2020 in Houston, TX. Mervin was born on April 26, 1936 to Ivory "Tom" and Selenia Babineaux Chevis in Bellevue (Opelousas), LA, Raised by his paternal grandparents Theophile and Annie Babineaux. The initial viewing will be held on Friday November 13, 2020 at Skipper Lee & Sons Eternal Rest Funeral Home located in Houston, TX (713) 644-1166 from 11:00 - 6:45 pm (Lie in State Walk-Thru Visitation Only) and the (Private) Wake from 7:00 pm until 9:00 pm. A second viewing will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 8:45 am. The (Private) Funeral Mass will follow from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at St. Peter the Apostle Church located at 6220 LaSalle Drive Houston, TX 77021 (713) 747-7800. Interment will be in Houston Memorial Gardens in Pearland, TX. The arrangements are entrusted to Skipper Lee & Sons Eternal Rest Funeral Home, Inc.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store